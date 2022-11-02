BUZZ-COMMENT-China reopening bets could boost yuan into year-end

Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan, down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar year-to-date, might be ripe for a late 2022 rally due to front-running by brave investors betting on Beijing eventually dropping its COVID curbs.

While officials have denied knowledgeof rumoured plans to reopen China's borders and restrictions continue to rise, notable investment banks believe some gradual relaxation of curbs mightmaterialise, possibly by spring.

Policymakers on Wednesday pledged that economic growth is still a priority, seeking to dispel worries among foreign investors. People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang noted that China can maintain positive interest rates as economic growth prospects are expected to remain reasonable. The PBOC has avoiding cutting rates since August, even as the economy sputters, given the potential hit to the yuan.

Yi also said the market-oriented FX system would be improved, without providing details, but with a caveat that expectations will be 'managed' and 'guided'. Thursday's USD/CNY benchmark of 7.2472 was between a wide range of forecasts, but continued to show more allowance for currency volatility, after a period of extremely stable fixings during the Communist Party Congress.

Dollar longs emboldened by hawkish Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may be caught off-guard if the PBOC fixings veer sharply lower once the current USD upswing runs out of steam. China's central bank could capitalise on market volatility to give the yuan a bigger boost, which would help general investor confidence if timed right.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

