BUZZ-COMMENT-China rebound questioned as geopolitics taint yuan view

April 6 (Reuters) - Thursday's Caixin services PMI eased some doubt regarding the longevity of China's economic rebound, hampered by external demand weakness and stubborn inflationary pressures. While the PMI offers some relief, geopolitics wil be the yuan's biggest bugbear now.

The private survey for the services sector jumped to a 2-1/2-year high on robust new orders, though business confidence across the sector dropped to a three-month low. The data was in line with the official non-manufacturing PMI which shot to a decade high.

Beijing's drive to boost domestic consumption may be working, but analysts warn that demand for big-ticket discretionary items, cars for example, is fading.

A bigger concern for yuan investors though is the risk of escalation amid increasingly heated tensions in the region. U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, after meeting with Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-Wen, said arms deliveries to the island need to be accelerated.

China fumed at the meeting, which was well-telegraphed in advance, further raising the temperature by promising to take measures to safeguard territorial integrity.

The upbeat Caixin services PMI caused a shallow dip in USD/CNH but the pair has recovered to 6.8827. A Thursday closing above 6.9000 will engage the Bollinger uptrend channel and place it above the Ichimoku cloud support zone, setting it up for a rally toward the 200-day moving average at 6.9401.

