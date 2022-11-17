BUZZ-COMMENT-China rate cuts less likely, which may insulate yuan

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The case for broad interest rate cuts by China's central bank has weakened, as Beijing adjusts some COVID-19 policies and offers support to the property sector, hoping to provide a much-needed economic boost. That may cushion the yuan as interest rates elsewhere rise further.

Chinese bond holders heading for the exits triggered a yield spike this week, alarming investors and prompting a response from authorities, while fuelling a USD/CNY rally. The bond selloff was partly blamed on optimism for economic recovery ahead, and a less accommodative People's Bank of China.

While the PBOC clearly can't align itself with a resolutely hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, Citi economists note that China's central bank has likely learnt from the Fed's excessively dovish stance previously, which set the stage for today's inflation woes.

Citi maintains the possibility of a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio early next year, along with continued targeted support for key sectors, but believes an interest rate cut is less likely. That could soothe some yuan jitters, even as lockdown fears roil investor confidence in the short term.

USD/CNY has disengaged from the daily Bollinger downtrend channel, and is now held up by Ichimoku cloud support at 7.1192, suggesting consolidation higher ahead. But a tentative pullback in Treasury yields Friday may be restraining USD bulls for now, while Asia stocks attempt to brush off Wall Street's overnight losses.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

