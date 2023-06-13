BUZZ-COMMENT-China rate cuts a signal more stimulus to come

June 14 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China's abrupt move to cut a short-term lending rate on Tuesday clearly reflects a growing concern with faltering economic growth. Investors now expect further stimulus measures to follow, which could undermine the yuan.

The PBOC lowered its seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 1.9% and followed up by trimming the interest rates on its standing lending facility loans by 10 bps across all tenors.

Analysts see the moves as clearing the way for a 10 bps cut to the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate on Thursday and quite possibly the benchmark lending loan prime rates on June 20.

Bloomberg News reported that broad measures to support areas such as real estate and domestic demand are also being considered.

Some analysts expect a 25 bps cut to the reserve requirement ratio and another 10 bps cut to the MLF rate later this year.

Data released later on Tuesday showed China's credit growth slowed sharply in May and new bank lending rose less than expected in the latest sign of an economic slowdown, following recent releases that pointed to growing deflation risk,contracting manufacturing activity and falling exports.

Chinese activity data for May, due on Thursday, is likely to confirm the slowing growth momentum and reinforce stimulus expectations.

USD/CNY is poised to test resistance at 7.1773, the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the November-January dollar drop. A break opens a test of psychological resistance at 7.2000.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNY: https://tmsnrt.rs/43EZ88y

China's factory gate deflation deepens in May: https://tmsnrt.rs/45WtiG4

China's home prices as property rebound fizzles: https://tmsnrt.rs/3oR0cXM

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.