BUZZ-COMMENT-China Policy Watch-Will the NPC fire up all cylinders?

March 4 (Reuters) - China's annual National People's Congress, likely one of the most significant in recent years, begins on Tuesday and could last a week. The languid economy will undoubtedly head the agenda - the big question is, will the government finally announce a significant stimulus package?

First and foremost, markets will look for Beijing's 2024 GDP target, expected to be kept at around 5.0%. That consensus forecast has been deemed ambitious by analysts, but would be viewed positively if accompanied by substantial fiscal and monetary policy shifts.

An expansion in fiscal policy via off-budget special sovereign bond issuance is expected, which would allow a trimming of the budget deficit target to 3.0% from 3.8% of GDP. If the size of the issuance exceeds the expected 1 trillion yuan, it might spur risk-on.

Markets also hope the NPC will tackle the pressing problem of persistent youth unemployment. That could provide a double-boost by improving consumer confidence while paving the way to reverse China's population decline, which threatens the pivot to a .

Beijing's repeated pledges to boost domestic consumption have so far fallen flat. Income-boosting initiatives would be a welcome move from the NPC.

If Beijing considers unorthodox measures, monetary policy easing can be delayed, avoiding unwanted pressure on the yuan.

Raising incomes would also alleviate China's deflation problem that is threatening to turn into a vicious cycle of price drops and production cuts. February consumer and factory price data are due Saturday.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

