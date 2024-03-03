News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-China Policy Watch-Will the NPC fire up all cylinders?

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

March 03, 2024 — 09:47 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

March 4 (Reuters) - China's annual National People's Congress, likely one of the most significant in recent years, begins on Tuesday and could last a week. The languid economy will undoubtedly head the agenda - the big question is, will the government finally announce a significant stimulus package?

First and foremost, markets will look for Beijing's 2024 GDP target, expected to be kept at around 5.0%. That consensus forecast has been deemed ambitious by analysts, but would be viewed positively if accompanied by substantial fiscal and monetary policy shifts.

An expansion in fiscal policy via off-budget special sovereign bond issuance is expected, which would allow a trimming of the budget deficit target to 3.0% from 3.8% of GDP. If the size of the issuance exceeds the expected 1 trillion yuan, it might spur risk-on.

Markets also hope the NPC will tackle the pressing problem of persistent youth unemployment. That could provide a double-boost by improving consumer confidence while paving the way to reverse China's population decline, which threatens the pivot to a .

Beijing's repeated pledges to boost domestic consumption have so far fallen flat. Income-boosting initiatives would be a welcome move from the NPC.

If Beijing considers unorthodox measures, monetary policy easing can be delayed, avoiding unwanted pressure on the yuan.

Raising incomes would also alleviate China's deflation problem that is threatening to turn into a vicious cycle of price drops and production cuts. February consumer and factory price data are due Saturday.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNH: https://tmsnrt.rs/3TiKmSk

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.