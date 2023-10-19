BUZZ-COMMENT-China Policy Watch-Steady hands or paralysis?

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Beijing is trying not to rock the boat as geopolitical storms swirl, keeping monetary policy and the yuan rock-steady. While that projects calm on the surface, investor confidence could suffer if it hints at policy paralysis.

China's benchmark loan prime rates (LPR) were held steady on Friday, as expected, with economic data improving. Delaying further easing is positive for the yuan as China's 10-year yield gap versus U.S. Treasuries widens to historic lows.

The LPR decision was matched by the People's Bank of China keeping the USD/CNY daily midpoint virtually unchanged again. Recent sharp rises in the USD index =USDhave been ignored, as the PBOC likely fears a vicious cycle of currency depreciation and capital outflows.

Steady hands should reassure investors, who might have been spooked if the LPRs were cut, or if the yuan were abruptly allowed to drop. But it also hints at policy paralysis.

Investors worry that Beijing isn't doing enough to navigate away from the possible 'Japanisation' of China, which was hallmarked by the bursting of an asset bubble and frugal consumption.

In China, mega developers' defaults and the still-struggling housing market have undercut optimism that the broader economy is back on firm ground.

If Beijing continues to tackle the real estate crisis with piecemeal support measures, property giant Country Garden's looming offshore debt default could send foreign investor confidence to new depths.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

