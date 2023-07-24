BUZZ-COMMENT-China Policy Watch-Politburo surprises with FX focus

July 25 (Reuters) - For the first time in years, China's keenly anticipated Politburo meeting referred to the exchange rate. While the leadership's call for yuan stability was nothing new, it was notable in light of recent moves by authorities to defend the currency.

The subtle but significant mention of FX and the message of revitalising the capital market to boost investor confidence may have caught yuan bears off-guard.

Traders betting against the yuan have been leaning on dismal Chinese economic data that warrants monetary policy easing, including interest rate cuts - which typically weaken a currency.

The Politburo instead promised precise and forceful macro adjustments. China avoiding substantialrate cuts would remove one big negative for the yuan.

The yuan's rebound of as much as 0.9% from its Monday low versus the USD has been further fuelled by Chinese equities surging Tuesday, as investors lapped up the pledge of stronger pro-active measures to support the property sector and boost domestic consumption, while creating more jobs.

Meanwhile, Tuesday's USD/CNY fixing was marked around 600 pips below 'neutral' estimates, representing a stronger nudge toward yuan strength, compared to a deviation of around -350 pips on Monday.

Traders who have grown numb to the heavily-suppressed fixings and favour buying USD/CNH on the early dips may change their tune soon, especially as major state banks were also suspected of selling USD in both onshore and offshore markets.

