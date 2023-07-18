BUZZ-COMMENT-China Policy Watch-Markets wait with bated breath

July 18 (Reuters) - China's economy has clearly fizzled, prompting banks to downgrade previously rosy GDP forecasts to more closely match Beijing's official growth target of around 5%. Analysts unanimously expect stimulus measures from the upcoming Politburo meeting, but will that appease yuan bears?

Global investment banks including J.P.Morgan, Citigroup, Nomura and UBS see potential for a 10-20 basis point cut in China's policy rate, and some expect a reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), which ought to spur lending. The central bank on Friday hinted at an RRR cut, though it kept its medium-term lending facility rate unchanged on Monday.

The People's Bank of China may be handcuffed by Beijing's longstanding stance of monetary policy prudence. It stands to reason that any rate cuts will be minimal, especially since they complicate the central bank's efforts to defend the yuan.

Moreover, it may not be the price of money, or liquidity tightness that's snuffing out China's economic drivers. Fiscal policy adjustments such as income tax cuts, cash handouts, or perhaps an easing of the 'hukou' urban residency quotas could prove more effective.

The state planning agency on Tuesday said insufficient demand and weak confidence are the economy's main bugbears. While pledging to stoke consumption and private investment, it revealed that nearly $100 billion in infrastructure spending was approved in H1. The government separately announced a series of measures to boost household consumption.

Externally, China could try harder to play nice with U.S. lawmakers lest the threat of harsher investment curbs materialises. That should lift investor confidence, which may prove to be the biggest hurdle for Beijing.

China debt to GDP: https://tmsnrt.rs/46OAzrR

China's faltering growth: https://tmsnrt.rs/44DYwAi

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

