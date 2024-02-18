BUZZ-COMMENT-China Policy Watch-Knives out for loan prime rate

Feb 19 (Reuters) - China's as-expected hold on its medium-term lending facility rate on Sunday suggests that loan prime rates will similarly be unchanged on Tuesday, but it could be a close call.

Beijing is keen to revive domestic investor confidence to jumpstart the stalled economic recovery. Increasing top-down pressure, including from Premier Li Qiang, may see policymakers exert influence to lower the five-year LPR, which affects mortgage rates.

The monthly rate-setting, determined by a panel of contribution banks, may yield a surprise. There is precedent for an LPR cut without an MLF reduction; it last happened in May 2022 when the five-year LPR was slashed by 15 basis points.

Interestingly, that policy easing came not long after then-Premier Li Keqiang's exhortations. It marked the largest cut since the interest rate mechanism was revamped in 2019.

A 15 to 20 bps rate cut on Tuesday could give a boost to the struggling property sector, broader Chinese capital markets, and by extension, the yuan. That would reassure Chinese policymakers unwilling to cut benchmark interest rates for fear of triggering currency depreciation.

While official Lunar New Year travel data offered hints of pent-up consumption demand, caution is warranted in interpretation due to the slightly longer holiday this year. Chinese consumer sentiment remains fragile, keeping alive fears of Japan's dreaded deflationary cycle, unless more aggressive stimulus measures are deployed.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

