BUZZ-COMMENT-China Policy Watch-Is the PBOC rigging the sails?

March 20 (Reuters) - China's cautious approach towards monetary policy and tight control of the yuan have frustrated investors yearning for more aggressive economic stimulus. But policymakers may be working in the background to prepare for the coming shift in global economic winds.

China's loan prime rates (LPRs) were kept steady on Wednesday, matching expectations, after a record 25-basis point cut in the mortgage-related five-year LPR and a 50 bps cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) last month.

While more policy easing is still anticipated by market watchers, likely in the form of another RRR cut, they might have a longer wait if the U.S. Federal Reserve delays its own rate cuts.

Interestingly, the People's Bank of China has just reshuffled its monetary policy committee. While the MPC only plays an advisory role in policy-setting, the powerful new head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission replaces his predecessor on the committee, along with two new external economists. One of the incoming academics has recently opinedon the need to revise China's industrial policies given growing geopolitical tensions.

Despite the recent calm in the offshore yuan, the market's overwhelmingly dovish view of Chinese monetary policy is likely to burden the currency. USD/CNH has room to surpass its 200-day moving average at 7.2281 if the Fed indicates fewer rate cuts ahead, which would douse hopes for earlier China policy easing.

