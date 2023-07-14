BUZZ-COMMENT-China Policy Watch-Change may be coming

July 14 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China on Friday hinted at potential for policy innovation as it grapples with a disinflationary economic slowdown.

While affirming room for counter-cyclical adjustments using the reserve ratio requirement and the medium-term lending facility, the head of the monetary policy department said will be innovated if needed.

Monday's MLF rate-setting, which influences loan prime rates (LPR) to be set Thursday, will draw attention. The MLF rate was cut by 10 basis points in June.

Deputy governor Liu Guoqiang downplayeddeflation riskswhile hinting that consumer inflation could slip in July before rebounding, in a possible acknowledgement of leeway for monetary policy easing.

The challenge of revitalising China's economy lies in swelling debt pressures on local governments, along with waning foreign investor confidence and weak domestic demand as youth struggle to find jobs.

Pollsters expect Monday's Q2 GDP to rise 7.3% annually on a low-base effect; June retail sales and industrial output numbers will be released too. China house prices due Saturday will also provide insight on the key property sector.

Touching on FX, Liu warned against one-way yuan moves, following the currency's sustained depreciation over May-June. Since then, USD/CNY has retraced to a one-month low of 7.1230 due to cooler U.S. inflation and persistent weaker PBOC midpoint settings.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3DbcvSv

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.