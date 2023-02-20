BUZZ-COMMENT-China optimists abound, but plenty of sceptics too

Feb 21 (Reuters) - While broad optimism for a full-fledged economic resurgence in China is valid, there's some doubt on the durability of the reopening bounce. Yuan holders are about to face a test of their conviction.

Data released Tuesday suggests a plateau ahead for the yuan, as USD/CNY approaches its 200-day moving average at 6.8867. If that barrier is breached, it would motivate dollar shorts to capitulate, fuelling yuan depreciation toward the psychological 7.0000 level, not seen since early December.

South Korea's exports to China declined 22.7% annually through Feb 1-20, following eight straight months of contraction. The canary-in-the-coalmine trade data may spook some China bulls, and give the Bank of Korea added reason to hold off from further interest rate hikes on Thursday.

China also abstained from adjusting monetary policy on Monday, though in its case policymakers are probably waiting for the effects of previous stimulus to fully materialise, as the country reopens.

Private sector economic data is still patchy as January's Caixin services PMI rose, while manufacturing PMI missed forecasts, but were up a third consecutive week and prices climbed for the first time in a year last month. Even more help is on the way for the property sector.

Yet, for those who see the glass as half-empty, January's weaker-than-expected producer and consumer price data suggest anaemic economic demand that warrants caution.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

