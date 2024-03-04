BUZZ-COMMENT-China NPC tackles key issues, but still too cautious

March 5 (Reuters) - As China's parliament meeting kicks off, Premier Li Qiang'sofficial work report has revealed the 2024 GDP target and highlighted a host of planned reforms to rejuvenate the economy. Beijing's approach still appears too cautious to boost investor sentiment however.

The around 5% growth target and fiscal expansion plans were close to figures reported earlier. The budget deficit target was kept at 3.0% of GDP, the same as last year, before October's ramp up to 3.8%. Local governments' special bond issuance quota was set at 3.9 trillion yuan from 3.8 trillion; some had expected 4.0 trillion.

On monetary policy, the work report reiterated it will remain appropriate, precise, and effective, while reaffirming that the yuan will be kept basically stable. Chinese stocks fluctuated Tuesday, amid signs of state support, while the yuan did little.

There are plans to accelerate the rural-to-urban migration, which should provide a productivity and investment boost as well as some support for real estate. The report also pledged to ensure home delivery tasks are completed and the root cause of real estate risks addressed.

Increased spending on AI innovation and technology-driven growth is another key focus, as the U.S. strictly enforces chip export curbs to China.

Beijing is also emphasising the pivot toward a consumption-driven economy, with a year-long "worry-free" spending programme. The sharpened focus on boosting birthrates will also play a part in stoking spending.

As with all China's plans, the devil will be in the (unannounced) details.

