BUZZ-COMMENT-China needs to think out of the box to spur spending

Feb 29 (Reuters) - China needs to make its citizens feel like spending. Typically, that only happens if they have confidence in their jobs and investments. But there may be another way, if Beijing can abandon conventional thinking.

Digital cash handouts should be seriously considered, as a broad interest rate cut seems untenable for now. While doling out free money is probably still frowned upon by the old guard, some might come around if it is structured to align with the tenets of class-levelling socialism.

Beijing could even take comfort in other Asian countries setting a precedent, with Singaporeproviding cost-of-living relief via digital cash handouts. Thailand is also pressing on with its digital wallet plans, though this has raised fiscal concerns.China already has mechanisms in place if it wants to pull the lever.

It would function as an interim measure to support consumption, until the U.S. Federal Reserve eases, allowing the People's Bank of China to also cut rates without hurting the yuan.

China's February manufacturing PMI due Friday is expected to show a fifth consecutive reading below 50.0, implying further contraction of the sector. Pump-priming of the economy with infrastructure spending has had limited impact, as the property sector continues to languish.

More than six months ago, China's state planner reiterated a pledge to study measures to boost incomes; little concrete action has been taken since. The National People's Congress beginning March 5 will be closely watched.

