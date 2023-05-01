BUZZ-COMMENT-China needs stimulus that won't upset the yuan

May 2 (Reuters) - Fears have resurfaced over the sustainability of China's post-pandemic economic rebound, which is proving to be uneven. Policy aid is probably needed, but without further undermining the yuan's yield appeal.

Sunday's below-forecast manufacturing PMI for April revealed an unexpected contraction, following Q1 GDP datathat showed faster-than-estimated growth, likely bolstered by a low-base effect.

The contradictory indicators pose a problem for Chinese policymakers, who reiterated on Friday the need for economic support with an emphasis on boosting domestic demand.

Yet as much as China wants to nurture its economic green shoots, it is also unwilling to unleash broad interest rate cuts that might encourage financial over-leveraging and hurt the yuan. Beijing has called for more effective fiscal policies while maintaining 'prudent', 'precise', yet 'powerful' monetary policy.

The politburo meeting last week also refreshed a commitment to attracting more foreign investment. The possibility of the yuan trending into depreciation would only further damage the appeal of Chinese assets already stressed by geopolitical tensions.

USD/CNH closing above the 200-day moving average on Monday might encourage more bets against the yuan. Another close above the 200-DMA, currently at 6.9553, will augment the effect of the Bollinger uptrend channel. A potential handle change ahead, with a breach of the psychological 7.0000 resistance, may spook would-be foreign investors increasingly wary of yuan depreciation.

