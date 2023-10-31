BUZZ-COMMENT-China needs broader stimulus; cheap yuan still off-limits

Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's targeted approach to reviving the economy appears to have had short-lived impact. Fresh data suggests a need for broader measures, but allowing a cheaper currency to aid exports may still be off-limits.

Both official and Caixin manufacturing PMIs showed unexpected contraction this week. The survey data highlight risks following surprisingly strong Q3 GDP results that had several banks upgrading growth forecasts for 2023.

China has approved ramped-up sovereign bond issuancethat will widen the budget deficit to around 3.8% of GDP, above the previous 3.0% limit. Yet, analysts still expect more monetary policy easing in the form of further cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratio and key lending rates.

Market watchers also point to the possibility of authorities allowing gradual currency depreciation, which may help alleviate sluggish external demand.

But allowing the yuan to reflect fundamentals, or move with market forces, still appears to be off-limits. Wednesday's USD/CNY benchmark set by the People's Bank of China was surprisingly one pip below Tuesday's, despite a surge in the dollar index overnight, stretching the deviation from neutral forecasts to a record 1,500-odd pips.

The PBOC's resolute grip on the renminbi has not been unchallenged, as seen in the CNH/CNY basis widening due to bearish yuan bets offshore.

Yet Beijing's resolve to protect the yuan from a vicious cycle of depreciation and capital outflows looks likely to persist, even if it means less competitive Chinese exports.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

