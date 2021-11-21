BUZZ-COMMENT-China may tighten yuan's leash, as stimulus looms

Nov 22 (Reuters) - A between-the-lines reading of the PBOC's latest quarterly monetary policy report suggests China's central bank is ostensibly leaning toward easing. Monday's weaker yuan midpoint adds to the perception that economic stimulus measures may be in the pipeline.

The People's Bank of China report late Friday hinted at adjustments to maintain economic stability and mitigate risks . The omission of hawkish rhetoric included in the previous report has raised eyebrows, suggesting to analysts at Nomura and Citi that broad-based easing or another reserve requirement ratio cut might be looming, even as benchmark Loan Prime Rates were left unchanged Monday .

In another sign of a shifting policy dynamic, the PBOC set Monday's daily yuan midpoint weaker than forecast , signalling an attempt to stymie the currency's appreciation, which whittles exporters' margins.

The trade-weighted yuan index is near six-year highs despite broader USD gains due to speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may taper faster and eventually raise interest rates sooner .

Beijing may have to tighten the leash further to slow the yuan if economic stimulus boosts the currency, popular as it already is despite a property debt crisis and geopolitical fears . That could explain why regulators are eyeing curbs on proprietary FX trading to staunch speculative yuan bets .

USD/CNY will adopt a bearish technical bias if it ends Monday below 6.3836, engaging the Bollinger downtrend channel that points to May's three-year low of 6.3565.

