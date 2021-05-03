BUZZ-COMMENT-China may realise a strong yuan helps with other goals

May 4 (Reuters) - China's post-pandemic economic recovery could peter out as statistical base effects degrade. The politburo acknowledged last Friday that the uneven rebound may prove unsustainable . Beijing's low bar for GDP this year allows room for yuan appreciation, which could help broaden the economic recovery.

Policymakers' stronger commitment to maintaining ample liquidity and avoiding sudden policy shifts has displaced fears of premature monetary policy normalization . But more than easy credit, economic restructuring is necessary to mitigate threats from geopolitical rivals .

A key tenet of President Xi Jinping's dual-circulation strategy is domestic consumption. China is aggressively promoting a month-long consumer spending campaign that began on May 1 to coincide with the Labour Day holidays until May 6 .

Data due Friday is expected to show still strong export growth , which should preclude the need for a weak yuan to aid China's main economic driver.

Conversely, a stronger currency would help empower Chinese consumers, and also attract more foreign investment capital. The province of Hainan, slated as the next tech and financial hub, could greatly benefit from investor confidence in the yuan .

USD/CNH is already leaning in that direction. Last week's break of the Ichimoku cloud base suggests the yuan is heading for 6.4000 next - if the Bollinger downtrend channel cap at 6.4753 holds.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

