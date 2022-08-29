BUZZ-COMMENT-China may pull FX policy levers as strong fixes ignored

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Markets are testing Beijing's willingness to defend the yuan as it continues to weaken despite increasingly stronger cues from the central bank , which might prompt the use of other currency policy levers.

USD/CNH rose again early Tuesday even after the People's Bank of China set the USD/CNY fix below forecasts for a fifth consecutive day . Last at 6.9258, the daily chart outlook remains bullish above the 6.8718 base of the Bollinger uptrend channel.

Another FX reserve requirement ratio cut could be in order since the stronger currency fixings aren't dissuading yuan bears. The FX RRR was last cut in April to make it more expensive to hold the USD .

Beijing is battling bearish yuan expectations on both domestic and external fronts. China's official PMIs due Wednesday are likely to further weaken the economic outlook , even as policymakers unveil more policy stimulus to address the COVID-induced slowdown . Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve remains staunchly hawkish on inflation, boosting the U.S. dollar .

While a weaker yuan would help cushion China's exports, there are other elements at play. The PBOC and the FX regulator appear intent on trying to prevent USD/CNH breaching the 7.0000 psychological barrier, which could trigger a deluge of stop-loss buying. As the Communist Party Congress looms in autumn, keeping the yuan from tumbling might also be a matter of pride.

CNH: https://tmsnrt.rs/3csXbaa

CNYfix: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Q4LFiF

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

