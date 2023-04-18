BUZZ-COMMENT-China may not resist a rate cut for too long

April 19 (Reuters) - China's benchmark loan prime rates are very likely to be left on hold Thursday, following Monday's as-expected decision to keep the medium-term lending facility rate unchanged, but further easing may yet be in the cards.

Tuesday's data releases reaffirmed policy easing is not needed now. China's Q1 GDP beat estimates while March retail sales trounced forecasts. But reading between the lines, there are hints that policymakers might take pre-emptive measures to ensure the economic rebound lasts.

The statistics bureau said domestic demand is still weak and hinted that Q2 GDP might also surprise higher, but only because of a low base effect.

The data prompted investment banks to upgrade their China growth forecasts. Market reaction was only briefly positive for the yuan, before hawkishU.S. Federal Reserve comments helped USD/CNH recover.The technical outlook remains neutral until USD/CNH breaks out of the daily Ichimoku cloud spanning 6.8470-6.9000.

If the view that the Fed will hike once more and then pausepans out, China might seize the chance to ease monetary policy without creating undesired negative pressure on the yuan.

China's tepid inflation, coupled with officials' persistently pessimistic view on global demand might motivate an MLF cut, bolstering the economy at a time when the U.S. could be in a technical recession.

