BUZZ-COMMENT-China may need stronger action to weaken the yuan

March 25 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China has been nudging the USD/CNY midpoint above analysts' forecasts consistently. But with the yuan's trade-weighted index hovering not far from a record high, perhaps more overt action is needed to safeguard China's export competitiveness, as a COVID outbreak threatens domestic activity.

If the PBOC were to gently pressure the yuan in the spot market to trigger a bigger depreciation via an eventual break of the 6.4000 psychological barrier, it may not look unnatural. The central bank could blame it on market forces and needn't fear loss of investor confidence in the yuan - the Bank of the Japan appears to have already laid that path.

BOJ board member Goushi Kataoka on Thursday said a weak yen is positive for the economy , a view echoed by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday, who also attributed its weakness to looming U.S. interest rate hikes, not market distrust of the currency .

If USD/CNY clears the technical hurdle at the 200-day moving average at 6.4072, stop-loss buying and momentum would propel it toward the next natural top at 6.5000 - a level last traded in August.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

