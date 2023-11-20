BUZZ-COMMENT-China is finally revealing its hand as USD longs fold

Nov 21 (Reuters) - China's central bank has triggered a yuan surge as it capitalises on dollar weakness cued by U.S. data and the market's shifting expectations of the Federal Reserve.

The yuan's rapid gains are at odds with lingering doubts over China's economy and heightened prospects for monetary policy easing - fundamentally yuan-negative factors. Beijing may be taking pre-emptive measures to bolster the currency while market forces are blowing in the right direction.

The People's Bank of China has for two days adjusted the USD/CNY midpoint lower by much more than it had over the past three months. After holding the benchmark mostly steady for that prolonged period, Monday's departure from the new normal sparked a 0.7% drop in spot USD/CNY.

Tuesday's fixing was even more heavily depressed despite spot converging with the PBOC midpoint. The convergence had spurred market speculation that the fixing would now be closer to model forecasts, with the currency now back in the middle of its trading band.

USD/CNY promptly fell to a four-month low of 7.1301, leading USD/CNH lower, as their 200-day moving averages approach. That support level, in place since May, is currently closer for the offshore yuan, at 7.1299, attracting bearish bets aiming for a break that would target the 7.1000 psychological trading barrier.

While Chinese officials have touted currency stability as desirable, reviving investor confidence may be an even higher priority. A rallying yuan is one way of achieving that goal.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

