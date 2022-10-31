BUZZ-COMMENT-China is allowing the yuan to move; only one way to go

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Investors have been betting on the yuan depreciating against a broadly stronger U.S. dollar for a while now; Chinese authorities may be coming around to that thinking too.

The People's Bank of China on Tuesday gave the yuan leeway to depreciate by setting the daily USD/CNY midpoint at 7.2081, well above some forecasts, suggestingless use of the volatility-damping adjustment factor. USD/CNY promptly rose to a new 15-year high of 7.3280 before retreating to 7.3000; the daily ceiling is currently 7.3523.

The PBOC said the yuan would remain basically stable but more flexible in comments published Sunday, a hint that it might allow more movement within the +/-2% trading band after practically arresting it during the week-long Communist Party Congress.

That could signal a slight change in mindset by FX authorities, after suspected intervention to defend the yuan last week. A weakening yuan, coupled with China's slowing economy, have deterred investors from mainland assets, driving capital flight and exacerbating the currency's weakness.

But the yuan may be starting to look like a bargain to some longer-term investors, with the fixed income tide reportedly turning after eight months of outflows.

While USD/CNY remains bullish inside the Bollinger uptrend channel which supports at 7.2600, cherry-pickers might fade the rally before the next major psychological barrier of 7.4000. Expect strong offers there, but whether that target is met fully depends on the U.S. Federal Reserve's outlook at the meeting concluding Wednesday.

