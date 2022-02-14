BUZZ-COMMENT-China inflation may show room for more PBOC easing

Feb 15 (Reuters) - In a world of rising prices, Chinese inflation is heading the other way, which could be a boon for yuan bulls. USD/CNY may gravitate toward the 6.3000 psychological barrier if January price data due Wednesday slow more than expected.

Beijing would then have leeway to ease monetary policy further to arrest the economic slowdown. The accompanying risk-on connotations should supersede the yuan's diminished yield advantage.

Most analysts correctly predicted the People's Bank of China would keep the benchmark one-year medium-term lending facility rate unchanged at 2.85% Tuesday, while injecting liquidity exceeding the 200 billion yuan worth of loans expiring .

But forecasters aren't calling the end of China's monetary easing cycle, notwithstanding record new bank lending in January . Many still expect more stimulus, as first-quarter economic data are likely to underwhelm due to the Lunar New Year and Winter Olympics, not to mention COVID-related production stoppages.

The possibility of another cut in the MLF rate, or banks' reserve requirement ratio, might rise if inflation slows as expected. Producer prices are seen climbing 9.5% annually, after a 10.3% rise in December, according to a Reuters poll. Consumer inflation likewise may have ebbed to 1.0% from 1.5%. If the actual prints are below those estimates, the market will start pricing in even more near-term PBOC easing.

