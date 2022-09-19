BUZZ-COMMENT-China holds LPRs to shield yuan but market isn't buying it

Sept 20 (Reuters) - China made a tough call to hold its benchmark lending rates steady Tuesday, balancing the need to support economic growth with keeping yuan depreciation in check. The market may be betting neither of those goals will be met.

China's one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) remained unchanged as widely expected . With USD/CNY up more than 10% in 2022 and the negative yield spread between benchmark U.S. Treasuries and Chinese government bonds hitting 13-year lows, the reluctance to ease monetary policy is understandable.

But the need for more forceful economic stimulus is undeniable, as growth falters well below Beijing's 2022 target of around 5.5%. Bank economists estimate GDP will grow about 3%, but even that might be a stretch .

With scant odds of China relaxing its zero-COVID policy, the mildly dovish monetary policy stance can do little for the economy, justifying bearishness on the yuan.

Bolstering the case for USD/CNY gains, the U.S. Federal Reserve's extreme hawkishness is lifting the USD broadly. The Fed could unleash a massive rate hike this week, with a 100-basis point increase a distinct possibility .

USD/CNY has been on a well-established bullish track since China's central bank cut rates in mid-August, trending higher within the Bollinger band channel which now supports at 6.9802 . As it challenges last week's 26-month high of 7.0268, the 7.2000 watermark beckons.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3BSorIL

CN10y: https://tmsnrt.rs/3DF5VVS

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.