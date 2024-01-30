BUZZ-COMMENT-China has room to cut rates, but need not hurry

Jan 31 (Reuters) - A growing consensus that China has to cut rates to restart the economic recovery is strengthening as official remarks seemingly concur, but it may not happen as soon as some expect.

Central bank governor Pan Gongsheng last week affirmed room for monetary policy, signalling potential for easing, while announcing a 50-basis point reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR).

The bigger-than-expected RRR cut and more proactive tone marked a dovish pivot, fuelling a rally in Chinese government bonds that has sent yields to two-decade lows.

The case for rate cuts is valid, but data released Wednesday indicate Beijing may have some time before it needs to act more aggressively. Official manufacturing PMI for January picked up as forecast, while confirming a fourth consecutive contraction, but a healthy rise in non-manufacturing PMI lifted the composite index to a four-month high.

Chinese policymakers are no doubt waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates first, which would alleviate yield differential pressure on the yuan. Pan also suggested the mismatch between China and U.S. monetary policies will 'improve' this year, and that the yuan will be kept basically stable.

USD/CNY has stabilised just above its 200-day moving average at 7.1714 as the U.S.-China bond yield gap lingers at a significantly less negative differential compared to October's 17-year low.

While China waits for the Fed to pull the trigger, other policy options are available.

