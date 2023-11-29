BUZZ-COMMENT-China has more cause to cut rates but yuan may not fall

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The stage is set for China to ease monetary policy again, as below-forecast November PMI readings cast doubt on the economic recovery. The yuan may however resist weakening in response to a rate cut.

China's manufacturing sector contracted a second month, missing expectations for a mild improvement. The non-manufacturing sector stayed above the 50.0 watermark, but declined as well.

The central bank on Tuesday reiterated that monetary policy will be kept accommodative, following calls for more economic stimulus from government advisers who are eyeing GDP growth of around 5% for 2024, also Beijing's target for 2023.

The People's Bank of China has been consistently nudging the yuan toward strength, keeping bears at bay. Thursday's USD/CNY fix was again substantially below neutral forecasts. Some market watchers have read it as a priming of the yuan before a broad interest rate cut that would widen its negative yield differential against the USD and dent the yuan.

But the CNY could still appreciate, defying fundamentals, due to the overarching effect of potential large-scale economic stimulus measures. The net effect of a cut in policy rates may be positive for the CNY.

USD/CNY, currently at 7.1214, will remain bearish if it ends Friday below 7.1486 and inside the Bollinger downtrend channel. While the 200-day moving average at 7.1123 holds for now, a breach might trigger a deeper selloff toward the 7.0000 psychological barrier.

