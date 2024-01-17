News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-China has another chance to ease; don't bet much on it

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

January 17, 2024 — 09:42 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - China will have another chance to lower interest rates on Monday, which seems timely considering this week's lacklustre economic data. But bearish yuan punters may be once bitten, twice shy.

Monday's loan prime rate (LPR) setting comes a week after the People's Bank of China held its one-year medium term lending facility (MLF) rate steady, defying expectations of a cut. The MLF rate serves as a reference for the LPR, which determines consumer lending rates.

Premier Li Qiang at Davos signalled that large-scale stimulus is still frowned upon. That suggests a cut in the one-year LPR is unlikely, but there is a chance the five-year LPR, which affects property loans, may be trimmed. The property market is in a vicious cycle of low investor confidence perpetuating more weakness.

The need for economic stimulus notwithstanding, analysts are turning more cautious in expecting China to cut rates given pressure on the currency from a widening U.S.-China yield gap. Policymakers are sensitive to yuan depreciation that could deter foreign investors.

State banks sold USD on Wednesday, while the PBOC has ramped up its tweaking of the daily USD/CNY benchmark rate to deter yuan sellers.

Taking President Xi Jinping's call for a strong yuan at face value, it may be best not to count on a China rate cut - or USD/CNH rising beyond its 100-day moving average at 7.2421.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

