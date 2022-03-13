US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-China growth doubts, COVID surge curb yuan enthusiasm

The yuan's steady rise versus the U.S. dollar is showing signs of slowing due to nascent doubts over China attaining its 2022 economic growth target, surging commodity prices and a relatively rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

Premier Li Keqiang on Friday highlighted the challenges around achieving the 5.5% growth target . Many analysts believe the goal is ambitious given China's regulatory push, property sector weakness and the ramifications of the Ukraine crisis .

The property downturn was triggered by a clamp-down on borrowing among highly indebted developers. Soaring prices for China's imports of oil and agricultural commodities could also dampen GDP .

Higher food inflation is expected to drive up consumer prices at a time when the People's Bank Of China is under growing pressure to cut rates furtherto support the economy . Capital Economics has raised China's 2022 CPI forecast to 2.5% from 1.6% previously and cut the GDP forecast to 2.5% from 3%.

Slower growth prospects and growing risks of a recession in key Chinese export markets could exacerbate matters, even as COVID-19 curbs in major cities such as Shenzhen and Shanghai threaten economic and consumption activity.

Monday's much weaker-than-forecast yuan midpoint follows recent soft fixings, suggesting the PBOC may be reining in the yuan even as rates are set to diverge further from the U.S. .

USD/CNY is poised to close above its 55-day moving average at 6.3475, opening the way to the 100-DMA at 6.3645.

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

