BUZZ-COMMENT-China growth doubts, COVID surge curb yuan enthusiasm

March 14 (Reuters) - The yuan's steady rise versus the U.S. dollar is showing signs of slowing due to nascent doubts over China attaining its 2022 economic growth target, surging commodity prices and a relatively rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

Premier Li Keqiang on Friday highlighted the challenges around achieving the 5.5% growth target . Many analysts believe the goal is ambitious given China's regulatory push, property sector weakness and the ramifications of the Ukraine crisis .

The property downturn was triggered by a clamp-down on borrowing among highly indebted developers. Soaring prices for China's imports of oil and agricultural commodities could also dampen GDP .

Higher food inflation is expected to drive up consumer prices at a time when the People's Bank Of China is under growing pressure to cut rates furtherto support the economy . Capital Economics has raised China's 2022 CPI forecast to 2.5% from 1.6% previously and cut the GDP forecast to 2.5% from 3%.

Slower growth prospects and growing risks of a recession in key Chinese export markets could exacerbate matters, even as COVID-19 curbs in major cities such as Shenzhen and Shanghai threaten economic and consumption activity.

Monday's much weaker-than-forecast yuan midpoint follows recent soft fixings, suggesting the PBOC may be reining in the yuan even as rates are set to diverge further from the U.S. .

USD/CNY is poised to close above its 55-day moving average at 6.3475, opening the way to the 100-DMA at 6.3645.

