BUZZ-COMMENT-China fosters yuan confidence as dollar's haven appeal wanes

Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's central bank on Monday took another small step in its push to promote the yuan as an international currency, nicely timed to ride a wave of investor disillusionment with the U.S. dollar.

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan's daily midpoint marginally stronger than analysts' estimates, steering it toward further strength against the dollar . USD/CNY has been looking technically bearish for weeks, reaffirmed by Friday's close below a Fibonacci support at 6.9627. The chart points to an impending test of the 6.9000 psychological barrier.

As U.S. political uncertainty mounts with the presidential election looming , and sparring between Democrats and the White House delays further fiscal stimulus, the dollar is expected to remain in the doldrums .

While the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes on Wednesday are likely to reaffirm its dovish stance, China appears content to keep its benchmark rates steady, while pumping in more liquidity to refuel the slowing economic recovery .

The cohesive use of fiscal and monetary stimulus, without outright easing, enhances the yuan's appeal even as Beijing makes it easier for foreign investors to access Chinese bonds and stocks . The yuan could well be on its way to becoming a new haven currency.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

