BUZZ-COMMENT-China flipping monetary policy switch may light up yuan

Aug 15 (Reuters) - China switched its monetary policy stance with Tuesday's surprise rate cuts. The yuan tumbled in a kneejerk reaction but a direction change is now possible as it signals a paradigm shift.

China unexpectedly cut two of its lending rates, lowering the one-year medium-term lending facility rate by 15 basis points (bps) to 2.50%, and trimming the seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 bps to 1.80%. Consensus was for Beijing to maintain its strictly prudent monetary policy.

The rate cuts follow intensifying fears of a deeper economic malaise, amid a new wave of property developer defaults and troubling signs at a major wealth management fund. Foreign investors are fleeing, fuelling the yuan's depreciation.

USD/CNH spiked to 7.3115 on the MLF cut, ignoring another massively lower USD/CNY fix, but has recoiled to 7.2901. State banks were said to have sold USD to defend the yuan. The bullish outlook hinges at the 7.2449 base of the Bollinger uptrend channel, which affirms long-USD bets. Chinese stocks edged up 0.2% on the rate-easing, but slipped to flat after key economic data releases.

Industrial output rose 3.7% annually in July from 4.4%, below expectations for 4.4%, while retail sales growth slowed to 2.5%, missing forecasts for a 4.5% gain.

The newfound urgency by Chinese policymakers hints at more concrete measures ahead, such as the possibility of cash handouts. More aggressive stimulus measures may soon get priced into the yuan and Chinese stocks.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

