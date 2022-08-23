BUZZ-COMMENT-China flashes an amber light for yuan bears

Aug 24 (Reuters) - For the first time since July, China has signalled some concern at the yuan's value. Bears appear to be taking it as a cue to keep on betting against it, at least for the near term.

State media on Wednesday cited market analysts highlighting China's strong exports and trade surplus as reasons the yuan shouldn't depreciate over the long term. Unsurprisingly, the market's takeaway was that it could weaken further in the short run.

Notably, another press report mentioned that moderate yuan depreciation is "conducive to maintaining export competitiveness" and would help support the economy . The yuan's trade-weighted index is rebounding this week, after sliding over the past month.

USD/CNH is bouncing after Tuesday's U.S. PMI-induced pullback, last at 6.8778 and holding a bullish bias as long as it ends Wednesday above 6.8275. The psychological watermark at 6.9000 beckons, which would pave the way for a test of the 7.0000 barrier if breached.

China's apparent approval of a gradually weaker renminbi augments the dollar's broad rise ahead of the Jackson Hole central bank symposium starting on Thursday. While below-forecast U.S. economic data might dent the dollar , it's unlikely to change many minds at the Federal Reserve , most importantly chair Jerome Powell, whose Friday speech will be parsed for any hints of a dovish pivot .

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

