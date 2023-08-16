BUZZ-COMMENT-China, Fed could deepen AUD/USD slide

Aug 16 (Reuters) - AUD/USD extended its 1-1/2-month down trend Wednesday and may test the 2022 yearly low should bearish influences from China and Fed policy persist.

Concerns about China's property sector and sluggish economic data have investors looking for safer alternatives than China's yuan, bonds and equities. The Australian dollar remains a proxy for China and feels the knock-on effects of that negative sentiment.

Investors' disappointment that no concrete policies to fuel the economy have emerged from the PBOC and China's government keep the yuan and Australian dollar from strengthening.

Upbeat U.S. economic data are underpinning the U.S. interest rate complex and U.S. dollar as investors increasingly lean towards the Fed holding rates higher for longer.

The dollar's yield advantage over the yuan CN2US2=RR, which remains a key driver of USD/CNH gains, trades near recent wides and appears poised to increase.

Slumping commodities add to downside risk for AU$. Iron-ore DCIOc2 and copper HGv1 have been trending lower since Q1 2023 on the prospect of slower global economic growth.

AUD/USD technicals highlight downside risks. The break of May's monthly low along with falling daily and monthly RSIs are bearish signals as is AUD/USD's hold below the 10-DMA.

Should those bearish influences persist a fall toward 0.6200 cannot be ruled out.

