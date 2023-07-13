BUZZ-COMMENT-China exports flounder despite already cheap yuan

July 13 (Reuters) - China's faltering trade data could refresh bets that policymakers will consider a cheaper currency to stoke external demand. But the yuan is already too cheap relative to peers, with the trade-weighted renminbi index at a more than two-year low.

Current USD/CNY levels indicate a 3.8% year-to-date depreciation of the yuan versus the dollar, compared with a mere 0.8% drop for South Korea's won. Further weakening would diminish the appeal of Chinese assets, until very recently shunned by investors.

Mapping the yuan index against China's export growth shows the currency's rise from mid-2020 to its early 2022 record high had minimal impact on exports. Recent moves reinforce that an even cheaper currency won't help when global consumption is being curtailed by recessionary fears.

Thursday's yuan benchmark set by the People's Bank of China showed less aggressive defence of the currency as the dollar weakens broadly. That could trigger some USD/CNY bulls hoping for a return to 'neutral' yuan fixings. Yet there's a valid argument that China needs a strong yuan right now.

USD/CNY, last 7.1688, is near a chart pivot at 7.1632. A Thursday closing below that engages the Bollinger downtrend channel that would skew it lower from a technical viewpoint. Conversely, above 7.2030, the 21-day moving average, dollar bulls might be back in the game.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

