BUZZ-COMMENT-China easing travel rules is double-edged sword for yuan

June 29 (Reuters) - China announced Tuesday it would halve the quarantine period for inbound travellers, triggering a bounce in risk assets. The news may have mixed implications for the yuan however.

USD/CNH slid initially as the rule-easing signifies a shift in stance, suggesting there could be an end in sight for Beijing's zero-COVID policy . But the yuan rally fizzled as the impact was considered mostly psychological.

While it should boost the stricken tourism industry, it also facilitates consumption outflows by lowering a barrier for Chinese travellers; the headlines sent tourism-dependent Thailand's baht surging.

The yuan's knee-jerk reaction may be over. USD/CNH bounced hard off the 6.6666 entrance of the daily Bollinger downtrend channel and ended back above its Ichimoku cloud support, currently at 6.6853. The rebound was partly driven by broad risk aversion after U.S. consumer confidence data spooked markets . A Wednesday closing above 6.7286 will engage the Bollinger uptrend channel.

But official China PMI data for June may offer hope for yuan bulls on Thursday. The manufacturing sector, and possibly services too, could return to expansion after three months.

Additionally, President Xi Jinping is travelling to Hong Kong for Friday's 25th handover anniversary . Further relaxation of travel rules for the financial hub and expansion of capital flow channels between China and Hong Kong might be announced.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNH: https://tmsnrt.rs/3y2mPsX

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.