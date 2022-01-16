BUZZ-COMMENT-China easing despite upbeat GDP should worry yuan bulls

Jan 17 (Reuters) - China has unsheathed some of its more powerful tools to address a potentially deep and prolonged economic slowdown ahead. The yuan is holding its value for now, but as U.S. interest rates start to accelerate, USD/CNY could be off to the races.

After a series of modest economic stimulus measures, the benchmark medium-term lending facility rate as well as the seven-day reverse repo rate were both cut by 10 basis points. The more aggressive-than-expected reduction suggests policymakers anticipate further rough patches ahead.

The surprise policy-easing seems even more uncanny in context of data, also released Monday, that showed the economy expanded faster than forecast in the fourth quarter. December's retail sales, however, badly missed forecasts although industrial production was above expectations.

With more COVID-related lockdowns likely, impairing prodution and consumer spending, it's not hard to see China's GDP taper off more sharply.

If Chinese economic numbers deteriorate, it might get more difficult for yuan bulls to maintain their view, especially as the U.S. Federal Reserve grows more hawkish by the day .

USD/CNY currently has a bearish technical outlook, hemmed in by the top of the Bollinger downtrend channel at 6.3601. But if risk aversion returns, lifting the haven dollar, it could breach the Ichimoku Cloud resistance at 6.3713 and head toward the uptrend channel at 6.3764.

