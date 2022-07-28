BUZZ-COMMENT-China dropping GDP goal may help the yuan in one way

July 29 (Reuters) - China's decision to de-emphasise its now ambitious economic growth target for 2022 could dampen hopes for further policy stimulus, but that may not be entirely bad for the yuan.

The politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping mostly rehashed prevailing policy rhetoric, but what was not said mattered more. Instead of reiterating the 5.5% GDP target, which economists consider out of reach , policymakers are now striving for "best possible results" .

That means slower growth will be tolerated, which would seem negative for Chinese assets and therefore the yuan. Yet in light of increasingly hawkish central bank policy stances elsewhere, less pressure on China to cut rates should support its government bond yields, alleviating some yuan bearishness.

The U.S.-China 10-year bond yield gap has reversed and is now 11 basis points in favour of Chinese debt. Admittedly, that's mostly due to tempered rate-hike expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve . Data showing second-quarter U.S. GDP contracting affirmed that view .

Bets against the yuan are still rising, according to the latest Reuters FX positioning poll, but are overshadowed by even more negativity toward other Asian currencies .

USD/CNH has been consolidating within 6.7100-6.7910 the last two weeks, but as the dollar subsides with Treasury yields, a key support near 6.7065 should be watched. A daily close below 6.7065 breaches the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, pierces the Ichimoku cloud, and engages the Bollinger downtrend channel.

