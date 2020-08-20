BUZZ-COMMENT-China decoupling from U.S. may be good news for the yuan
Aug 21 (Reuters) - The once unthinkable decoupling of U.S. tech expertise and Chinesemanufacturing is underway, and it could prove surprisingly positive for the yuan. Driven to innovate, China is building a self-sustaining tech ecosystem, helping the yuan to gain on its own merit and not just from the dollar's downfall.
Beijing is striving to localize software, microchips , and even its own satellite navigation system . These lofty goals may be a plus for long-term investors.
A revamped initial public offering system on Shenzhen's ChiNext board will allow start-ups easier access to domestic liquidity, reducing reliance on overseas funding avenues , as the Trump administration tightens rules on Chinese companies, sending some back to domestic bourses .
Quarterly results from behemoths Alibaba and JD.com, which underscore that domestic demand has begun to normalise , are fuelling the race to spot China's next tech unicorns.
But it's not just the stock market that will boost yuan demand ahead. China is trialling a direct conduit for qualified foreign investors to participate in its bond market .
FX traders jaded by ever-extending delays in U.S. stimulus and the dimming outlook for economic recovery may be coming around to the idea that the yuan is not just a new haven , but indeed a growth currency.
For more click on FXBUZ
CNH: https://tmsnrt.rs/34qEmO6
(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)
