BUZZ-COMMENT-China decoupling from U.S. may be good news for the yuan

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The once unthinkable decoupling of U.S. tech expertise and Chinesemanufacturing is underway, and it could prove surprisingly positive for the yuan. Driven to innovate, China is building a self-sustaining tech ecosystem, helping the yuan to gain on its own merit and not just from the dollar's downfall.

Beijing is striving to localize software, microchips , and even its own satellite navigation system . These lofty goals may be a plus for long-term investors.

A revamped initial public offering system on Shenzhen's ChiNext board will allow start-ups easier access to domestic liquidity, reducing reliance on overseas funding avenues , as the Trump administration tightens rules on Chinese companies, sending some back to domestic bourses .

Quarterly results from behemoths Alibaba and JD.com, which underscore that domestic demand has begun to normalise , are fuelling the race to spot China's next tech unicorns.

But it's not just the stock market that will boost yuan demand ahead. China is trialling a direct conduit for qualified foreign investors to participate in its bond market .

FX traders jaded by ever-extending delays in U.S. stimulus and the dimming outlook for economic recovery may be coming around to the idea that the yuan is not just a new haven , but indeed a growth currency.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

