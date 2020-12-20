BUZZ-COMMENT-China courting Biden's would-be trade allies insulates yuan

Dec 21 (Reuters) - China'spush to court major trade partners before they become more closely aligned with U.S. efforts to police alleged unfair trade practices should insulate the yuan in choppy markets, alongside its pledge to keep policy supportive of the economic recovery.

While the Trump administration continues to target Chinese firms , Beijing is positioning itself for more multilateral deals that expand its influence globally .

There isn't much President-elect Joe Biden can do about that as his would-be allies badly need more access to the growing Chinese consumer market . Given expected growth in yuan-based trade transactions , real demand for the currency could soon catch up with investment inflows.

The yuan is retreating for a third day, after recently notching a 29-month peak of 6.5199 to the dollar. The USD/CNY chart suggests short-term pressure on the dollar has eased with a spate of risk aversion . But sellers are likely lying in wait near 6.5700, the top of the weekly Bollinger downtrend channel.

China's leaderson Friday reiterated a proactive approach for fiscal policy, along with flexible and targeted monetary policy . This assurance, in contrast with numerous delays to the latest U.S. coronavirus aid package that previously dented the dollar, should fortify confidence in the yuan.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

