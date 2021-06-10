BUZZ-COMMENT-China could liberalise the yuan sooner than expected

June 11 (Reuters) - China wants to accelerate its push to become a global financial centre, as it tilts away from a manufacturing-driven growth model. But first it needs a fully convertible yuan - that could happen sooner than expected going by recent official comments.

The foreign exchange regulator on Thursday said it is aiming for greater capital account convertibility, starting with allowing more overseas investment with bigger outflow quotas .

The People's Bank of China chief added that he wants to improve the current currency basket-based floating exchange rate mechanism, while keeping the yuan basically stable. Addressing structural changes in inflation, he reiterated a commitment to 'normal' monetary policy - affirming the PBOC's relatively hawkish bias.

One possible tweak to the FX regime could be to further reduce the USD weighting in the currency basket. When the PBOC slashed it to 18.8% at the end of 2020, the daily yuan benchmark subsequently appreciated the most in 16 years . The reduction came relatively soon after the end-2019 cut to 21.6% - versus 26.4% at the basket's inception in 2015.

The PBOC chief also warned that China's potential growth rate is slowing as the population ages - that suggests policy may have to adapt . The aging workforce recently prompted a dramatic change in Beijing's population policy . Perhaps a paradigm shift in FX policy is no longer that hard to envision.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

