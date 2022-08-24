BUZZ-COMMENT-China challenges yuan bears cheering on the Fed

Aug 25 (Reuters) - USD/CNY looks set for more speculative volatility as China challenges yuan bears taking their cue from a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve.

China's FX authorities on Wednesday rang up individual banks warning them not to sell the yuan . The tepid pullback in USD/CNY suggests their call fell on deaf ears. The unusual move to tackle the yuan's recent weakening followed state media articles touting the long-term positives of the renminbi .

The trade-weighted index has indeed been falling over the past month, but on a broader time horizon, remains well elevated at 102.23 versus its end-May low of 100.07.

The People's Bank of China on Thursday set the yuan benchmark rate stronger than forecast for a second consecutive session, briefly managing to nudge USD/CNY away from the 6.9000 psychological barrier.

But with markets banking on a hawkish speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole on Friday, the dollar has recovered against the yuan, hitting an early high of 6.8579 . A Thursday close above 6.8199 would reaffirm the Bollinger uptrend channel, keeping bullish bets in play.

If China is serious about defending the yuan, it may have to act more aggressively to cap USD/CNY. More forceful measures might flush out long-USD positions and thereby recalibrate the yuan's value before the expected positive effect of Jackson Hole on the USD.

