BUZZ-COMMENT-China central bank's bark may be louder than its bite

June 17 (Reuters) - China's warnings against bets on yuan appreciation were largely dismissed by traders, as the central bank appeared reluctant to intervene directly, until officials' predictions of possible depreciation triggered by a U.S. monetary policy shift became more tangible .

Wednesday's FOMC meeting lent credence to the People's Bank of China's repeated reminders of potential yuan losses when the Federal Reserve eventually withdraws stimulus .

USD/CNY shot up Thursday to 6.4258 from a 6.3977 low, triggering a bullish technical cue. The Bollinger uptrend channel will be confirmed on a closing above 6.4175, which might persuade more shorts to cover their positions.

Officials past and present have been coaxing the market to stop betting on the yuan ever since consensus speculative longs pushed it to a three-year peak against the dollar in late May, marking a 2.7% year-to-date gain.

Thursday's USD/CNY midpoint was set slightly above forecasts, allowing a bit more of the dollar's overnight surge to filter through. That implies a slight nudge to weaken the yuan, as China's economic recovery slows .

But the PBOC not allowing the full extent of the USD spike to filter through suggests its bark may be worse than its bite. After all, if there's one thing worse for Beijing than rapid yuan appreciation, it's probably rapid depreciation.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3cLqiCc

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.