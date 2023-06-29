BUZZ-COMMENT-China can't tolerate yuan weakness amid confidence crisis

June 30 (Reuters) - China may be acknowledging yuan depreciation is a problem, even if it helps exports. Amid a crisis of investor confidence, a falling currency can't be tolerated.

The People's Bank of China set Friday's yuan benchmark rate around 0.4% stronger than some 'neutral' forecasts, and a touch firmer than fixing models that account for a counter-cyclical factor predicted. There has so far been no official confirmation that the CCF, last deployed September 2022, has been reintroduced.

Nonetheless, spot USD/CNY notched a new seven-month high of 7.2615, ignoring this week's fourth below-forecast PBOC fix, as U.S. Treasury yields spiked.

A cheaper currency is beneficial for exporters, and might help support the slowing manufacturing sector; China's official factory PMI for June showed a third consecutive shrinkage.

But yuan depreciation saps confidence for both domestic and foreign investors, and also impacts consumers negatively. Premier Li on Thursday pledged measures to boost household spending.

China might step up defence of the yuan by tightening yuan borrowing costs or increasing banks' FX risk reserve requirements, as they did in September, when the renmenbi index was around 101.60; that measure of yuan value hit a two-year low of 96.49 last week.

More aggressive FX intervention measures might trigger a culling among crowded yuan bears, cue a USD/CNY drop below 7.2134 that would nullify the Bollinger uptrend channel, and potentially fuel more capitulation.

