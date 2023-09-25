BUZZ-COMMENT-China burnishes the yuan in time for Golden Week

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The yuan is soaring on a relative value basis ahead of China's Golden Week holiday, helped by a record adjustment in the People's Bank of China's daily USD/CNY benchmark rate.

Tuesday's midpoint was unchanged at 7.1727, marking a deviation of nearly 2.0% from analyst forecasts following the overnight USD surge. The extremely biased setting implies a trading band ceiling of 7.3162 for Tuesday, very close to the spot high of 7.3106.

The relentless USD rise may force the PBOC to intervene aggressively in the spot market again. The last time spot veered so close to the ceiling of the band on Sept 8, heavy-handed FX intervention sent USD/CNY 1.1% lower; a similar dynamic played out in October 2022.

In contrast, the yuan is strengthening sharply against peer currencies, a boon to Chinese travellers heading overseas for the Golden Week break beginning Friday. The renminbi index has surged to nearly 99.00 from its early September reading of 97.21.

Analysts will scrutinise holiday spending data to assess the state of Chinese consumption, and thereby the domestic economy. Besides retail spending, property sales figures will also be monitored. Those numbers will preceded by China's official and Caixin PMIs this weekend; both manufacturing PMIs are forecast to rise in September, potentially signalling an exit from contraction.

The yuan may soon be able to hold its own if the much-anticipated data beats expectations.

