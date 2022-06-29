US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-China bulls are lining up as data augments optimism

The rapid recovery of China's services sector in June should strengthen the undercurrent of optimism for the yuan, which has been steadily appreciating versus its trade peers. As USD/CNH nears a chart pivot, yuan bulls are lining the starting blocks.

June 30 (Reuters) -

China's official non-manufacturing PMI surged to 54.7 in June from 47.8, trouncing market estimates for 50.5, and eclipsing a slight miss in the manufacturing PMI . July's numbers could be even better as China gradually eases COVID restrictions .

The data should dampen remnant hopes for further monetary policy easing in China, which could also be a plus for the yuan as the U.S.-China bond yield gap turns less negative .

Investors flocking into Chinese stocks have also fuelled the yuan, propelling the trade-weighted index off its 50-week moving averge. Potential rotation out of developed market equities due to recession fears may motivate relative-value FX trades too. A long CNH/AXJ position would reduce volatility for risk-takers wary of the USD whipsawing due to intensifying U.S. economic uncertainty .

The USD/CNH weekly chart identifies a potential turning point for yuan bulls awaiting a green light. If it ends Friday below 6.6463, it would be below a long-term 38.2% Fibonacci support, cementing last week's exit from the Bollinger uptrend channel and rejection by the 200-week moving average at 6.7346.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

