BUZZ-COMMENT-China bulls are lining up as data augments optimism

June 30 (Reuters) - The rapid recovery of China's services sector in June should strengthen the undercurrent of optimism for the yuan, which has been steadily appreciating versus its trade peers. As USD/CNH nears a chart pivot, yuan bulls are lining the starting blocks.

China's official non-manufacturing PMI surged to 54.7 in June from 47.8, trouncing market estimates for 50.5, and eclipsing a slight miss in the manufacturing PMI . July's numbers could be even better as China gradually eases COVID restrictions .

The data should dampen remnant hopes for further monetary policy easing in China, which could also be a plus for the yuan as the U.S.-China bond yield gap turns less negative .

Investors flocking into Chinese stocks have also fuelled the yuan, propelling the trade-weighted index off its 50-week moving averge. Potential rotation out of developed market equities due to recession fears may motivate relative-value FX trades too. A long CNH/AXJ position would reduce volatility for risk-takers wary of the USD whipsawing due to intensifying U.S. economic uncertainty .

The USD/CNH weekly chart identifies a potential turning point for yuan bulls awaiting a green light. If it ends Friday below 6.6463, it would be below a long-term 38.2% Fibonacci support, cementing last week's exit from the Bollinger uptrend channel and rejection by the 200-week moving average at 6.7346.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

