BUZZ-COMMENT-China builds sand castles to fight the tide against yuan

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chinese FX authorities have stepped up measures to support the yuan, but their efforts may go to waste as the tide of bearish bets swells.

Since Thursday, bouts of aggressive USD-selling by state banks have quelled USD/CNH, while the People's Bank of China steadily tightens the leash on the daily USD/CNY fixing. Tuesday's yuan benchmark showed the biggest-yet deviation of around 1100 pips, or 1.5% stronger than analysts' forecasts.

A likely engineered short-squeeze in the FX forwards market has also hurt yuan sellers, making it more expensive to hold their positions, triggering a capitulation of some long USD/CNH bets.

But some USD dip-buyers aren't deterred, especially as U.S. Treasury yields push new highs consistently. The U.S.-China bond yield gap widened again Tuesday to its largest since 2007, following Monday's smaller-than-expected easing of the one-year loan prime rate.

The divergence between the U.S. economy and China's is fuelling the gap. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, in his speech at Jackson Hole on Friday, might reiterate that U.S. rates will stay high for longer due to economic resilience.

Beijing's cautious approach to reviving domestic demand has failed to inspire confidence among jaded China investors, who are convinced of more rate cuts ahead, since cash handouts appear to be off the table. Until that changes, the bullish outlook for USD/CNH will stay. A Tuesday close above 7.2936 will reinstate the Bollinger uptrend channel, affirming that view.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

