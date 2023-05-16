BUZZ-COMMENT-China and the yuan play a part in US debt limit talks

May 17 (Reuters) - The White House, in trying to spur Republicans towards a compromise on the debt ceiling, has flagged China as a competitive threat. Failure to lift the cap could result in catastrophe for the U.S. economy and the dollar, arguably benefiting China and the yuan.

Three of President Joe Biden's top aides warned on Tuesday that budget cuts would undermine the U.S. militarily, diplomatically, and economically, giving China an advantage. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said a default would make investors leery of USD assets for years to come.

The cost of not raising the ceiling is almost unthinkable, but markets have begun to price it in. While Treasury yields would rise with the heightened risks of holding U.S. debt, the USD might lose its cachet as a reserve currency and cave.

The resulting reallocation away from dollar-denominated assets could relieve China's yuan from recent investor angst linked to geopolitical stress, regulatory fears, and economic concerns. The yuan, already more widely adopted for trade, could then look like a haven currency given China's massive foreign exchange reserves.

For now, yuan bears are dominating however. USD/CNY, currently at 6.9900, is accelerating higher following last Thursday's breakout through its 200-day moving average, currently at 6.9445. The psychological 7.0000 barrier beckons amid fresh signs of China's economic recovery stalling, which may prompt a rate cut that would further diminish the yuan's value.

