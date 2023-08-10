News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-China anchoring the yuan won't help deflation problem

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

August 10, 2023 — 11:36 pm EDT

Written by preventing the yuan from entering a tailspin, which might happen if the market were allowed full control, the hope is that for Reuters ->

By preventing the yuan from entering a tailspin, which might happen if the market were allowed full control, the hope is that foreign investors might return. Investor confidence in the currency is likely a key tenet of the PBOC's yuan-guidance playbook. But the possibility of entrenched deflation may not have been factored in yet.

A stronger currency helps combat rising prices, as Singapore's central bank can attest. While China's inflation, or lack thereof, isn't imports-based as much, a weaker yuan would still somewhat support prices by making oil, coal, gas and food pricier, thus pushing up producer prices. Beijing wants to avoid Japan's deflation trap - treacherous for China's economic recovery as residents delay consumption, expecting prices to keep falling.

The potential for yuan weakness is undeniable. As economic data disappoint, markets expect monetary policy easing sooner rather than later. Allowing the yuan to weaken substantially might relieve pent-up rate-cut pressure, help exports, and parry deflationary risks for China.

Currency devaluation might displease the U.S., but that could be seen as a bonus - if it makes it harder for American firms to reduce reliance on Chinese manufacturing.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNYFIX: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Oz2DXI

CFETSindex: https://tmsnrt.rs/3YsAd6w

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.