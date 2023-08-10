BUZZ-COMMENT-China anchoring the yuan won't help deflation problem

By preventing the yuan from entering a tailspin, which might happen if the market were allowed full control, the hope is that foreign investors might return. Investor confidence in the currency is likely a key tenet of the PBOC's yuan-guidance playbook. But the possibility of entrenched deflation may not have been factored in yet.

A stronger currency helps combat rising prices, as Singapore's central bank can attest. While China's inflation, or lack thereof, isn't imports-based as much, a weaker yuan would still somewhat support prices by making oil, coal, gas and food pricier, thus pushing up producer prices. Beijing wants to avoid Japan's deflation trap - treacherous for China's economic recovery as residents delay consumption, expecting prices to keep falling.

The potential for yuan weakness is undeniable. As economic data disappoint, markets expect monetary policy easing sooner rather than later. Allowing the yuan to weaken substantially might relieve pent-up rate-cut pressure, help exports, and parry deflationary risks for China.

Currency devaluation might displease the U.S., but that could be seen as a bonus - if it makes it harder for American firms to reduce reliance on Chinese manufacturing.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNYFIX: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Oz2DXI

CFETSindex: https://tmsnrt.rs/3YsAd6w

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.