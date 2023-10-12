BUZZ-COMMENT-China anchoring the yuan has costs; the alternative is worse

By holding USD/CNY steady with yet another barely-changed yuan midpoint Friday, the People's Bank of China is rowing against the tide of USD strength. The central bank is clearly trying to stoke yuan confidence as economic data dampen optimism that stimulus measures are having an impact.

China's September exports shrank6.2% annually, beating forecasts for a contraction of 7.6%; but the yuan's relative strengthening versus its trade competitors remains a concern. Imports missed estimates, sliding 6.2% annually from the previous month's -7.3%.

Some analysts have called for a relaxation of Beijing's yuan stabilisation policies, highlighting the benefit of gradual depreciation to help exporters cope with tepid global demand.

But the odds of that appear slim. China's stocks regulator on Thursday enhanced measures to prevent capital outflows by domestic investors, which have partially driven yuan weakness.

Beijing would also be concerned at the optics of letting the yuan weaken in line with market expectations, as it undermines the goal of attracting foreign investment, especially at a time when the U.S.-China bond yield gap is growing more negative, deterring fixed income investors.

Until the U.S. Federal Reserve affirmatively changes tack, China has ample reserves to keep defending the yuan.

For more click on FXBUZ

CN10y: https://tmsnrt.rs/3RUYO2w

RMBindex: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Fdo1xC

CNYband: https://tmsnrt.rs/46NiwRX

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.