BUZZ-COMMENT-Cheaper USD may be best way to hedge against current uncertainty

March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar has tumbled during the current banking crisis - that is still ongoing - providing an opportunity to use the world's reserve currency as a way to hedge against the uncertainty.

A bounce is likely for the dollar index, which is stretched below the base of 20-day Bollinger bands, and is closing on 21-MMA at 101.09 and the 2023 low at 100.80. These are levels that should attract buyers.

This crisis is proving to be very different, with currency traders adding to bets against dollar, while buying much riskier crypto-currencies and illiquid emerging market currencies.

The usual reaction to periods of uncertainty is to reduce exposure and to see market makers widening spreads, rather than upping the speculative stakes. Traders, encouraged by the prospect that U.S. interest rates will not rise as much as once feared, are selling a higher-yielding dollar to buy currencies that guarantee losses due to interest rates.

They must be anticipating favourable currency movement so as not to lose money, and must hope that the banking crisis does not get worse, which would trigger greater risk aversion in wider financial markets, inevitably leading to the paring of risk in FX markets.

